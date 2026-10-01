2027: ACF Warns Politicians, Youths Against Violence, Provocation

The apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has warned politicians and youths to reject violence and provocation ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that ACF gave the warning in a statement issued by its chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN), on Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

Osuman asserted that differences of political opinion should never become reasons for hatred, violence or the destruction of communities, stressing that no political contest is worth the loss of a human life.

The forum urged eligible Nigerians with Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for the candidates and political parties of their choice in next year’s general elections.

“The period leading to elections, as well as the period immediately following them, can be tense and potentially hazardous. I therefore urge all citizens, particularly our youths, to exercise restraint and avoid locations, gatherings and incidents that are known or reasonably suspected to be trouble-prone,” the forum stated.

“However, our votes should be based on individual analysis, conscience, judgment and assessment of the candidates and the issues, rather than merely responding to the clarion calls or directives of any political party

“The vote of every citizen is a personal expression of choice and a constitutional instrument for determining who should be entrusted with public responsibility.

“Let us therefore vote responsibly, peacefully and conscientiously” the statement added.