Nobody Sent Peter Obi To Negotiate Between North And South – ACF

Apex northern socio-cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has dismissed the one-term agreement of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had in a recent television interview disclosed that there was a signed agreement between him and Obi on the one-term presidency.

However, speaking with Leadership, the ACF national publicity secretary. Tukur Muhammad Baba said the agreement was illegal and a sign of desperation.

The ACF stated that such an agreement is not enough reason for the presidential candidate to be supported by the region.

The forum argued that Kwankwaso was not qualified to enter into such an agreement with Obi on behalf of anyone in the country.

Rather, the ACF said such an agreement is sufficient reason for both Obi and his running mate, Kwankwaso, to be rejected at the polls in 2027.

The ACF said signing a one-term agreement shows desperation for power and that, according to it, is enough reason for Nigerians to reject him and his running mate.

The ACF, while describing the one-term agreement as unproductive, said nobody sent Obi or Kwankwaso to negotiate a decision on the presidency between the North and the South.

The ACF spokesperson said, “I pointed out that this kind of arrangement, honestly, is unproductive and doesn’t make much sense. First of all, rotation of leadership from North to South is not a constitutional requirement; it’s an internal party affair and cannot be imposed on the nation by absolutely anybody.

“Number two, because it is unconstitutional and illegal, it is, in fact, counterproductive. Suppose, for example, Peter Obi wins the election by chance and performs very well; would it be reasonable to say that after four years, it has to return to someone whose hands we don’t yet know?

“It just doesn’t make sense. Nigerian politicians should not be behaving as if all they want is to attain a position of leadership, and that’s all. This agreement is not about service. It is about personal ambitions.

“Number three, nobody, to the best of my knowledge, has sent Peter Obi or anybody to negotiate a decision on the presidency between the North and the South. They are talking for themselves.

“They should stop talking about doing it for southerners or, later on, for northerners. No, it’s for their personal ambition. In my opinion, and in our opinion, the fact that they could sign such an agreement is an even better reason for Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to be rejected because, in my personal opinion, they don’t wish this country well.”