Tinubu Will Win North In 2027, ACF Has No Influence – Kwankwaso

The Director of Finance, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has dismissed the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) as lacking political value to stop President Bola Tinubu from winning the northern region in the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso, a staunch supporter of APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, backed Ganduje’s statement that “the North should wait till 2031 to reclaim power,” insisting that “ACF lacks political value to speak for the North.”

“Most of you in this forum were in power for decades, but what did you do for the North that you now claim to defend? Nothing. Rather, you only served your personal interests,” Kwankwaso stated.

Taking Aim At ACF Members

Kwankwaso criticized prominent ACF members, singling out former Minister Solomon Dalung, “Were you not silent after gaining power in Buhari’s government despite your critical stance on misgovernance?”

He also accused other ACF figures, including Najaatu Muhammad and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of having no significant contributions to the North.

According to Kwankwaso, Tinubu’s administration has already achieved more for the northern region in a few months than previous governments

He explained that the Northwest Commission, spearheaded by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, which the President has since assented to, the over ₦600 billion for the Northwest Commission, and the recent approval of ₦150 billion for the construction of Metro Rail lines in Kano City, championed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, are facts, not fiction.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso also commended the APC National Chairman for his effective party leadership, which has led to the defection of hundreds of top members from other parties to the APC.

He said, “We have seen that, apart from winning many states in the run-off elections, Ganduje is daily receiving National Assembly members, including Senators, House of Representatives members, and other top echelon members from other parties.”

He added that in Kano, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has completely shaken the foundation of the NNPP, with former commissioners and other top members being received daily by the DSP.

Kwankwaso noted, “These and many other strong points clearly show that it is only a matter of time before President Tinubu returns to power in 2027. This has strongly unsettled Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya supporters, who today realize they have no party to rely on.”