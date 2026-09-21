Granit Xhaka Under Investigation Over Forged Covid-19 Certificate

Switzerland and Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka is under investigation by Swiss prosecutors over allegations that he obtained a forged Covid-19 vaccination certificate in 2022.

The 33-year-old admitted earlier today, September 21, that he acquired a vaccination certificate after developing doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine. The Lucerne public prosecutor’s office is investigating whether any criminal offence occurred in connection with the certificate.

Xhaka was playing for Arsenal when the alleged incident occurred. Switzerland did not have a general legal requirement for people to hold Covid-19 certificates, but the documents were required for access to certain activities, venues and travel during the pandemic. The measures remained in place until spring 2022, while certificates continued to be issued mainly for international travel afterwards.

In a statement posted on social media, Xhaka said he had been influenced by concerns and uncertainty about the vaccine.

“In this troubled state of mind, I acquired a vaccine certificate instead of clarifying my unanswered questions properly,” he said.

“Today I see clearly that this way was not correct. It was a mistake. I’m sorry.

“I take responsibility for this decision, will engage with the process of establishing the facts and fully co-operate with the relevant authorities.”

Following his statement, the Swiss Football Association confirmed that Xhaka would not join the national team for their upcoming Nations League matches.

The decision was reached jointly by Xhaka and the team’s management, with his future set to be discussed after the international window.

Switzerland are scheduled to face North Macedonia and Scotland away on 26 and 29 September before hosting Slovenia and North Macedonia in October.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris declined to comment on the allegations after his side’s defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

“It is not my area to speak about those problems or situations,” he said. “My area is football. About football, he is really good.”

Xhaka is Switzerland’s record men’s appearance holder with 152 caps. He captained the country at the 2026 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual runners-up Argentina.