Sunderland Sign Thomas Meunier, Bournemouth To Buy Antonio Silva

Sunderland have completed the signing of Belgium international Thomas Meunier on a two-year contract after the defender left French club Lille.

Thomas Meunier, 34, arrives as the Black Cats’ first signing of the summer following the departures of forward Eliezer Mayenda and midfielder Dan Neil.

Meunier brings a wealth of top-level experience to Wearside, having made more than 550 senior club appearances.

His career has included spells with Club Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain, where he won three Ligue 1 titles, Borussia Dortmund and Trabzonspor.

The full-back has also earned 83 caps for Belgium and featured for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sunderland director of football Florent Ghisolfi believes the defender’s experience will be a major asset.

“We are delighted to welcome Thomas to Sunderland,” said Ghisolfi.

“From the moment we started speaking, we felt he had a very positive feeling about the club.

“Throughout his career, he has consistently performed at the highest level, representing some of Europe’s biggest clubs and Belgium on the international stage.

“He brings a wealth of experience, leadership and professionalism, alongside real quality in both defensive and attacking phases of the game.

“Thomas is a player who understands what it takes to compete for success, and we’re confident his mentality and character will have a positive influence on the squad.”

Meunier is expected to join up with his new teammates in early August and is relishing the chance to play in the Premier League while helping Sunderland return to European competition for the first time in 53 years.

“I’m very happy to be here and to begin this new chapter in my career,” he said.

“The Premier League is one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world, and it’s a challenge I’ve wanted to experience.

“When I spoke with the club, I was impressed by the ambition, the project and the desire to keep moving forward. Competing in Europe was also a big factor in my decision because, as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best teams and compete for trophies.

“I hope I can bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are in negotiations with Benfica over a move for Portugal defender Antonio Silva as they search for a replacement for Marcos Senesi.

The Cherries stepped up their interest after Senesi opted to leave on a free transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Silva, 22, has emerged as Bournemouth’s preferred target thanks to his ability on the ball, but talks have temporarily slowed as Benfica focus on their Europa League qualifying campaign.

The Portuguese side travels to face St Gallen on 23 July before hosting the return leg a week later in Lisbon.

Silva has been a first-team regular since breaking into Benfica’s senior side in 2022. He has played in the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup, while earning 20 caps for Portugal.

The centre-back was included in Portugal’s squads for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 but missed out on selection for this summer’s tournament under Roberto Martinez.

If the move is completed, Silva would become Bournemouth’s second signing of the transfer window after striker Alvaro Rodriguez joined from Elche in a deal worth up to £25.7 million.

Under new manager Marco Rose, Bournemouth are looking to build on last season after cashing in on more than £200 million worth of player sales. The club also intend to keep hold of Alex Scott, Rayan and Junior Kroupi despite expected interest.

Coventry City Close to a deal for Aurele Amenda

Coventry City are edging closer to completing a deal worth more than £17 million for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda.

The promoted Premier League side are set to pay an initial £15.4 million, with a further £1.7 million in add-ons, for the Switzerland international, who is expected to sign a four-year contract.

Amenda is understood to have been convinced by the vision presented by manager Frank Lampard and Coventry’s recruitment team.

The centre-back was part of Switzerland’s squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, although he did not feature during the tournament.

His arrival would make him Coventry’s third signing of the summer, following the additions of winger Loum Tchaouna from Burnley and midfielder Frank Onyeka, whose move from Brentford has been made permanent.

The Sky Blues remain interested in Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, although negotiations have yet to produce an agreement. Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen is also being considered as an alternative.

Lampard recently signed a new contract and has already overseen the club’s pre-season preparations, which began with a 3-2 defeat to Wimbledon in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Coventry will also face Northampton Town and Espanyol as they gear up for their first season in the top flight for 25 years.