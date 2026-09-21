37 Miners’ Death: ‘NSCDC, Police, Ministry Do Not Report To Me’ – Gov. Bago

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has spoken about his limited control over the state’s security agencies, despite being constitutionally designated as the chief security officer.

Naija News reports that Bago’s comments come amid concerns over the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) custody, with questions being raised over the roles of state and federal authorities in preventing the incident and addressing security challenges surrounding mining activities in Niger State.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bago was questioned on whether the Niger State Government shared responsibility for the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners and whether the incident could have been prevented.

In response, Bago said security agencies such as the NSCDC, the police and other federal institutions do not report directly to him.

According to him, the state government intervenes when civil society organisations or members of the public bring complaints before it.

He said, “Yes, definitely. You know, I’m just a chief security officer of the state by mouth. The NSCDC don’t report to me. The police don’t report to me. The ministry don’t report to me. They report to the centre, so we don’t have much control about federal government facilities, especially detention centres, and there are also police stations and even civil defence stations.

“But when we have issues or complaints by civil society organisations, we step in and we try to intervene. But most of the times, nobody even knows who is arrested unless there are complaints that are brought in before Ministry of Justice or Ministry of Women Affairs on unlawful detention or otherwise, or the Court of Laws to give order.”