2027: Any Politician Planning To Make Nigerians Suffer, God Should Take Them – Timaya

Nigerian singer, Timaya, has called on Nigerians to be careful when choosing political leaders, saying decisions made at the polls could affect the country for years.

Naija News reports that the singer made the remarks during an interview with Wazobia FM.

Timaya said accepting short-term benefits from politicians could leave citizens facing difficult conditions for another four years.

He encouraged Nigerians to consider the wider effect of their choices and vote for leaders they believe can improve the country.

The singer also questioned the commitment of some politicians who spend much of their time abroad while holding public positions in Nigeria.

According to him, some political office holders have their families living outside the country and only return to Nigeria to carry out their official duties.

He argued that this situation could affect how such politicians relate to the problems faced by ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “Nobody is advising anybody. If what you want to eat today is what you are looking for to put in your pocket, that is your business. It is not just one day; it is another four years of hardship. If you know what is good, you have to vote right.

“When I travel abroad, I see what is going on there. Do you understand? And these people themselves, they don’t even stay in Nigeria. They live abroad. They just work in Nigeria, these politicians, but they are based abroad because that’s where their families are. So how do you expect them to think right? They are selfish, all of them. Very selfish.

“You see the way God is trying to make everything possible now? We depend on God. If there is anybody who will make this country cry again, God should just take that person.

“Because the cry of the country right now is bigger than just one person. May God kill that person. Your selfish interest cannot be bigger than, or your family’s selfish interest cannot be bigger than, millions of people in the country. No, man. At this point, it is bad.”