Gunmen Kill Popular Enugu Politician

Popular politician in Enugu State, Prince Ikechukwu Oloto, also known as Okanga Moo, has reportedly been assassinated by unknown gunmen in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Naija News learnt that Oloto was allegedly attacked and killed with a knife on Thursday evening inside his residence at Odenigbo, Nsukka.

According to Daily Post, social media influencer, Sen. Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, in a post via his Facebook page also confirmed that Oloto was brutally murdered at his residence in Odenigbo.

He wrote: “Prince Ikechukwu Oloto, aka ‘Okanga Mo’, was killed yesterday evening by unknown gunmen in Nsukka, right in his residence at Odenigbo.

“He was brutally cut into pieces.”

While the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, the Enugu State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.

In other news, the Nigerian military has rescued 31 kidnapped victims and killed two terrorists in separate operations across Katsina and Kebbi States.

The operations, carried out by troops of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation Fansan Yamma, on September 14 and 15, also led to the arrest of two suspected terrorists.

The Joint Task Force Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

In Katsina State, troops of Sector 2 moved in after receiving reports of the abduction of civilians from Unguwan Daudu and Unguwan Chibauna communities in Funtua Local Government Area on September 14.

Danja said the troops launched a hot pursuit of the terrorists and engaged them in a gun battle before rescuing 10 victims.