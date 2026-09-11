Fire Breaks Out At Abuja Train Station, NRC Gives Update

There was mild tension earlier on the Abuja-Kaduna train service following a minor fire at the Idu train station in Abuja.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, did not affect train operations.

Naija News understands that the fire started at about 8:30 p.m. in the low-voltage electrical room at the station and was quickly put out by maintenance workers.

The NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, disclosed this in a statement.

He said an initial inspection showed that some electrical supply cables connected to the control panels were damaged.

However, he confirmed that the station’s alternative solar power system was not affected by the incident.

Unyimadu said power had been temporarily restored to the lifts and escalators at the station.

According to him, five out of the six facilities were operational as of Thursday.

He assured passengers that the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service would continue to run according to its schedule.

“The technical team is conducting further assessment to determine the cause of the fault and permanently restore the affected installations,” he said.

Unyimadu said the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had been informed about the incident and would provide the necessary technical support.

He added that further assessment was ongoing to establish the exact cause of the electrical fault and ensure the affected installations were fully restored.