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Fire Breaks Out At Abuja Train Station, NRC Gives Update

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Train Station
Train Station

Key Takeaways

  • The Nigerian Railway Corporation said a minor fire at Idu train station, Abuja, on Wednesday evening did not disrupt Abuja-Kaduna train operations.
  • NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, said the fire began about 8:30 p.m. in a low-voltage room, damaging some cables on control panels.
  • Unyimadu said five of six lifts and escalators were working by Thursday, as NRC and AEDC assessed the fault to fully restore installations.

There was mild tension earlier on the Abuja-Kaduna train service following a minor fire at the Idu train station in Abuja.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, did not affect train operations.

Naija News understands that the fire started at about 8:30 p.m. in the low-voltage electrical room at the station and was quickly put out by maintenance workers.

The NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, disclosed this in a statement.

He said an initial inspection showed that some electrical supply cables connected to the control panels were damaged.

However, he confirmed that the station’s alternative solar power system was not affected by the incident.

Unyimadu said power had been temporarily restored to the lifts and escalators at the station.

According to him, five out of the six facilities were operational as of Thursday.

He assured passengers that the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service would continue to run according to its schedule.

“The technical team is conducting further assessment to determine the cause of the fault and permanently restore the affected installations,” he said.

Unyimadu said the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had been informed about the incident and would provide the necessary technical support.

He added that further assessment was ongoing to establish the exact cause of the electrical fault and ensure the affected installations were fully restored.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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