Foluke Daramola, Others Attend Nollywood Actress, Tope Osoba’s Burial

Nollywood actress, Tope Osoba, has been laid to rest in Ogun State following a funeral service held on Thursday in honour of the late screen personality.

Osoba’s remains were conveyed from the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, to Akesan Club, Iperu Remo, where family members, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their final respects.

The burial service was followed by her interment at the Iperu Remo Cemetery, with mourners dressed predominantly in white as they honoured the actress.

Among those present at the funeral were Nollywood actors including Foluke Daramola, Kunle Afod, Joke Jigan and Basira Badia.

Naija News recalls that Osoba’s death was announced on August 5, 2026, almost two years after she underwent breast cancer surgery in November 2024.

Following her passing, the family initially fixed August 13, 2026, for her burial after organising a candlelight procession and an artiste tribute night on August 11 in her memory.

However, the family later postponed the burial, citing the need to complete additional arrangements and resolve outstanding issues before the final rites.

Following news of her death, claims circulated online suggesting that Osoba’s passing was linked to emotional distress rather than her battle with cancer.

Additional allegations also emerged against her fiancé, Itunu Onadeko, and members of his family, with some accusing them of mistreatment during the actress’ illness.

The Celestial Church of Christ, where Onadeko serves as a shepherd, has since announced that it commenced an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Osoba’s death.

Osoba began her entertainment career as a dancer before transitioning into acting in the early 2000s.

She became known for her performances in several Nollywood productions, including Gucci Girls (2012), Accident (2013), and Ifedolapo (2015).