Tope Osoba’s Family Denies Cancer Caused Actress’ Death

The family of Nollywood actress, Tope Osoba, has dismissed reports claiming that she died from complications arising from cancer, describing the accounts circulating online as false and unauthorised.

Naija News reports that Osoba died on Tuesday evening, shortly after speaking with some of her colleagues on the telephone.

The actress was also said to have posted “Ogo Tuntun,” a Yoruba expression meaning “new glory,” on her WhatsApp status at about 7.23 pm before her death.

Following the announcement, several social media users and online platforms linked her death to her previous battle with breast cancer.

In a statement shared on Osoba’s official Instagram account on Thursday, her family rejected the reports concerning the circumstances of her death.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the spread of false and unverified reports concerning the passing of our beloved.

“At this difficult time, we wish to categorically state that the numerous claims circulating on social media and various blogs regarding the circumstances surrounding her death are false, speculative and entirely unauthorised.”

The family did not disclose the cause of the actress’ death but insisted that the information being circulated by blogs and social media users was inaccurate.

Osoba’s relatives appealed to members of the public to avoid sharing unconfirmed information about her death, saying such reports had worsened the family’s grief.

They urged Nigerians “to refrain from sharing or promoting misinformation that only adds to the pain our family is already enduring.”

The family said further information concerning the actress’ death and funeral arrangements would be released through her official social media page.