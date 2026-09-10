‘Some People Were After His Life’ – Sister Of Kano Political Commentator

The family of slain Kano political commentator, Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, has said he repeatedly expressed concerns about threats to his life before he was found dead at his residence in Gaida, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

Naija News reports that Dan Shagamu, a social media political commentator, was discovered dead in his home on Wednesday, with the circumstances surrounding his death currently under investigation by the police.

His family members, who spoke with journalists following the incident, said the deceased had previously complained about threats and had taken measures to protect himself.

Dan Shagamu’s sister, Halima, said her brother had become uncomfortable staying at his residence because he believed some individuals were targeting him.

She said he often stayed with friends whenever he felt unsafe.

Halima said, “He had alleged that some people were after his life, so he stopped sleeping at home. He stayed with a friend and avoided anywhere he sensed a threat.”

Halima also recalled an incident where some individuals allegedly attempted to draw him out of his residence under the guise of offering him Federal Government palliatives.

According to her, Dan Shagamu became suspicious after someone asked him to move to another location to obtain a code connected to the supposed assistance.

The deceased’s sister said concerns about his whereabouts grew after his friend repeatedly noticed that his residence remained locked.

She said the friend later alerted the police, leading to efforts to gain access to the house.

His nephew, Muhammad Hizbullah Kabiru, said family members eventually entered the residence alongside police officers and discovered Dan Shagamu’s body.

Kabiru claimed that the condition in which the body was found suggested that the commentator had sustained serious injuries.