CDCFIB Shortlists Applicants For Physical Screening

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that applicants who took part in the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for four paramilitary agencies are moving to the physical screening and document verification stage.

Naija News reports that the board made this known in a statement signed by its Secretary, Maj Gen Abdulmalik Jibril (retd.), on Friday.

Applicants were told to check their recruitment status through the official CDCFIB recruitment portal using the application number they received during the initial registration.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will be required to upload their credentials and select a suitable date and venue for the physical screening exercise.

They were also urged to follow the instructions provided on the portal while completing the process.

The recruitment exercise covers the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service and Federal Fire Service.

The board has warned applicants to be cautious of fraudsters who may try to collect money from them by claiming they can influence the recruitment process.

It said candidates should not pay anyone for shortlisting, document upload, venue allocation, access to the screening centre or final selection.

Applicants have also been advised to disregard fake recruitment messages, suspicious links and individuals who falsely claim to be working with the board.

The recruitment exercise began with online applications in July 2025, followed by the Computer-Based Test in November of the same year.