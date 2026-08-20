Terem Moffi Set For Hamburg Move After Nice Accept Transfer Offer

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi is close to joining Bundesliga club Hamburg after OGC Nice accepted an offer for the 27-year-old forward.

French publication Nice-Matin reports that Nice have agreed to Hamburg’s proposal, although the transfer fee remains undisclosed.

Hamburg have been monitoring Moffi for several weeks as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The German club must now agree personal terms with the Nigerian international before completing the transfer.

Moffi spent the second half of last season on loan at Portuguese champions FC Porto, where he scored once in nine league appearances.

Porto decided against signing him permanently after Nice refused to reduce their €8m asking price.

The striker joined Nice on loan from Lorient in January 2023 before the French club made the move permanent later that year. He has since scored 24 goals in 72 appearances across all competitions for Nice.

However, Moffi endured a difficult spell at the French club last season. Supporters attacked him and several teammates after they got off the team bus following a 3-1 defeat away to Lorient, his former club, in November.

The incident left Moffi on sick leave for a week before he secured his loan move to Porto, where he spent last season.