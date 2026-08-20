FULL LIST: UK Warns Citizens Against Travelling To 11 Nigerian States

The United Kingdom has issued a fresh travel warning to its citizens planning to visit Nigeria, advising them to avoid travelling to parts of 11 states because of security concerns.

Naija News reports that the warning was contained in the latest Nigeria travel advisory released by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The advisory also placed 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory under a less severe warning, asking British citizens to make only essential trips to those areas.

Under the latest guidance, the UK government advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe states in the North-East. Katsina and Zamfara states in the North-West were also listed among areas British nationals were advised to avoid completely.

In the South-South and parts of the coastal region, the warning applies to riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

The areas covered include river and swamp communities that can only be reached by boat and are not accessible by road.

The UK government also issued an all-but-essential travel warning for Bauchi State in the North-East.

Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa and Sokoto states in the North-West were placed under the same category.

In the North-Central region, the advisory covers Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Kwara and Benue states. British citizens were advised to travel to those locations only when necessary.

The Federal Capital Territory was also included in the all-but-essential travel category.

In the South-East, the UK government placed Abia, Anambra and Imo states under the same travel warning.

The advisory also applies to areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states that are outside the riverine locations covered by the stricter restriction.

The states and areas where the UK advises against all travel are Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina and Zamfara. The restriction also covers riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

For all-but-essential travel, the advisory covers Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Kwara, Benue, Abia, Anambra and Imo states.

It also covers non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, including Abuja.