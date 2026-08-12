Why Insecurity Cannot Be Defeated By Military Force Alone – Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said Nigeria’s insecurity cannot be solved through military operations alone, arguing that the country must also address the social, economic and governance problems that allow criminal groups to thrive.

Naija News reports that Gumi made the submission in a Facebook post while discussing the deeper causes of insecurity across the country.

The cleric said Nigerians must look beyond individual attacks and examine the conditions that have allowed insecurity to persist.

He noted that the crisis has several causes and requires a broad response from the government and society.

According to Gumi, “The challenge of insecurity confronting our country requires us to look beyond immediate incidents and examine the deeper forces that have brought us to this point.”

He identified poor education, weak moral upbringing, lack of civility and declining empathy as some of the problems affecting society.

He said many people grow up without adequate education or a strong sense of responsibility towards others.

Gumi called for greater investment in education and character development, saying the country needs citizens who understand civic responsibility and peaceful coexistence.

He also drew attention to the growing gap between wealthy Nigerians and those struggling to meet their basic needs.

“We have a situation in which some Nigerians struggle to find enough food for the day, while others possess private jets and enormous wealth,” he said.

The cleric warned that such differences in living conditions could create frustration and resentment among citizens who feel excluded from the country’s economic opportunities.

He said Nigeria needs an economy that creates opportunities for ordinary citizens, rewards hard work and reduces extreme poverty.

Gumi also raised concerns about areas where government presence and security remain weak. He said criminals can establish themselves in such locations and operate with less resistance.

“Where government presence is weak or absent, criminal elements can establish themselves, operate freely, and terrorize surrounding communities,” he said.

He welcomed the creation of additional territorial army divisions and forest guards, saying stronger security coverage would help protect forests and rural areas from being used by criminal groups.

However, Gumi maintained that increased military action alone would not bring an end to the country’s security problems.

“We must address both the symptoms and the underlying causes,” he said.