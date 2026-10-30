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Nigerians Have Money, They Are Just Feeding The Government – Sheikh Gumi

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Sheikh Ahmad Gumi
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Key Takeaways

  • Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi said Nigerians have more money than many people think during a PAPShow interview on Friday.
  • Gumi said heavy traffic, especially in Abuja, changed his view because he had expected higher petrol prices after subsidy removal to reduce car use.
  • Gumi argued that the money the government previously spent on petrol subsidies could have funded roads and other basic facilities instead.

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi has said that Nigerians have more money than many people think.

The controversial cleric claimed that citizens are benefiting from government money that could have been used to build roads and provide other basic facilities.

Naija News reports that Gumi made this statement during an interview on PAPShow on Friday.

The cleric said he was surprised that roads in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, still experience heavy traffic despite the increase in petrol prices after subsidy removal.

According to him, he expected the high cost of fuel to reduce the number of cars on the roads because many people would find it difficult to afford petrol.

However, seeing the large number of vehicles on the roads made him change his opinion about how much money Nigerians have.

Gumi then argued that the money the government used to spend on petrol subsidies could have been used to build roads and provide other important facilities for the people.

“I am not really into economics, but I’ve realised Nigerians have money. So they are just feeding freely on the government, when such money could be used for infrastructure”, the cleric said during the interview on Friday morning.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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