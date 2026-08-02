Nigerian Wrestler Oba Femi Stuns Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam

Nigerian professional wrestler, Oba Femi, recorded one of the biggest victories of his career after defeating former UFC and WWE champion Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night.

The contest, held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marked the Lagos-born wrestler’s first appearance inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Femi survived a punishing encounter against one of WWE’s most decorated competitors before securing victory with his trademark Fall From Grace move.

Lesnar dominated parts of the match with repeated German suplexes, steel-step attacks and a Tombstone delivered onto exposed wooden boards beneath the ring.

Femi, however, remained in the contest and responded with two chokeslams as both wrestlers exchanged heavy attacks.

The decisive moment came when Lesnar attempted to use a steel chair.

Femi knocked the weapon from his opponent’s hands with a right punch before delivering the Fall From Grace to secure the win.

Following the match, Lesnar embraced Femi and publicly described the Nigerian as the future of WWE.

The former champion reportedly told the audience that he represented the past while Femi represented the company’s future.

Reacting to the gesture, Femi said he did not expect the public show of respect from his rival.

“The hug and public endorsement was definitely a shock, and I didn’t see that coming,” he said.

“I know that deep down, Brock has always respected me, and he knows that deep down, I respect him as well.”

The SummerSlam victory continued Femi’s impressive run in 2026.

He had earlier defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 in April before winning the King of the Ring tournament in June.

Their latest encounter brought an end to a rivalry that intensified after Lesnar returned from apparent retirement and attacked Femi.

Lesnar later defeated the Nigerian wrestler in a rematch at Clash in Italy before their final showdown at SummerSlam.