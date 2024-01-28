WWE Boss, Vincent McMahon Resigns Amid Alleged Sexual Assault

The renowned chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vincent Kennedy McMahon, has resigned from his role following a sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against him.

The lawsuit was filed by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant Hamilton, who claimed that McMahon forced her into engaging in sexual activities and subsequently took revenge on her when she rejected his advances.

Despite McMahon’s denial of these accusations, his unexpected resignation has sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community.

Grant also sued the company and former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, over the alleged sexual misconduct.

Grant claimed that McMahon offered her a job at WWE and subsequent promotions in return for sexual favours. She stated that he also shared explicit photos and videos of her with male colleagues and made increasingly disturbing sexual requests.

According to CNN, McMahon refuted these allegations and expressed his readiness to defend himself in a legal setting. He further declared his resignation from his roles as TKO executive chairman and member of the TKO board of directors.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” he said in a statement.

“I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately,” he said.

“[This is] out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today.”

Naija News reports that McMahon is an American businessman, media proprietor, sports executive, and former professional wrestling promoter and is the owner of Alpha Entertainment.

Alongside his wife Linda, McMahon co-founded the modern WWE, which is recognized as the world’s largest professional wrestling promotion.

Recently, Nick Khan, the president of WWE, stated that McMahon will no longer be involved with TKO Group holdings or WWE.

In 2022, the WWE board initiated an investigation regarding a purported $3 million settlement between McMahon and a former employee with whom he had an extramarital relationship.

However, the investigation concluded in November 2022, and McMahon resumed his position on WWE’s board in January 2023.