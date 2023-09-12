WWE And UFC Merged Into TKO Group Holdings

WWE and UFC have completed their merger and they will now operate under the same company known as TKO Group Holdings which is said to be worth £17.3 billion.

The UFC’s parent company, Endeavour Group Holdings, holds 51% of the recently listed TKO Group Holdings, while WWE shareholders hold 49%.

TKO Group Holdings is run by Ari Emanuel, the chief executive of Endeavour, while the new executive chairman of the company is Vince McMahon. Dana White will remain the UFC’s Chief Executive Officer.

WWE has more than 16 billion social media video views in the final quarter of 2022. It has almost 94 million YouTube subscribers and more than 20 million TikTok subscribers.

Five of its female wrestlers are among the top 15 most followed female athletes in the world on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, with former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey heading the group with 36.1 million followers.

“The creation of TKO marks an exciting new chapter for UFC and WWE as leaders in global sports and entertainment,” said Emanuel.

“With UFC and WWE under one roof, we will provide unrivaled experiences for more than a billion passionate fans worldwide.”

An official statement from the newfound company, TKO reads: “TKO brings together UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment, to create a new premium sports and entertainment company serving more than one billion young and diverse fans, reaching viewers in 180 countries, and producing more than 350 annual live events.”