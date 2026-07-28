VAR Should Only Overturn ‘Blatantly Incorrect’ Decisions, Say UEFA Refereeing Chiefs

European football’s top refereeing officials have called for a return to the original purpose of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, insisting it should only be used to correct “blatantly incorrect” decisions and clear missed incidents.

The position was agreed during a meeting involving chief refereeing officers from all 55 European national football associations, UEFA refereeing officials and a representative of the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The discussions focused on recent amendments to the Laws of the Game and the growing concern that VAR has drifted beyond its intended role.

When Ifab introduced VAR into football’s laws in 2018, the technology was designed to operate under the principle of “minimum interference, maximum benefit”. Its purpose was to reduce unfairness caused by clear errors or serious missed incidents involving goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

However, refereeing chiefs believe the system is now being used too often for lengthy reviews of marginal incidents.

“It was reiterated that, in accordance with protocol, VAR must only intervene in situations of ‘clear and obvious’ error, ie. when a referee decision is blatantly incorrect or when the referee has missed a clear incident,” UEFA said in a statement.

“VAR is not meant to re-referee the game; it is an essential support to the referees, who must remain at the centre of all decision-making.

“Lengthy, microscoping reviews are often a symptom revealing that the decision on the field was not clearly and obviously incorrect, and should therefore be limited.”

The meeting also examined recent clarification from IFAB regarding the interpretation of the mistaken identity law introduced before this summer’s World Cup.

The amendment allows VAR to change a booking or sending-off if disciplinary action is taken against the wrong team following an incident.

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo became the first player dismissed under the revised interpretation after receiving a controversial second yellow card for simulation against Argentina. Leandro Paredes had initially been cautioned for the challenge before VAR intervened.

IFAB later clarified that VAR can only review cautions “to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised, not to review or alter the offence”.

Refereeing officials also unanimously backed recently introduced measures aimed at speeding up matches. These include stricter time limits for goal-kicks, throw-ins and substitutions, along with new rules covering on-field injuries and goalkeeper tactical timeouts.