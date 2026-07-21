Premier League Referee Anthony Taylor Retires After 20-Year Career

Premier League legendary referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement from officiating after two decades in the field.

Anthony Taylor’s final assignment came in Spain’s 1-0 win over Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 on 6 July, ending a career that spanned 831 matches across domestic and international football.

Taylor, 47, began his journey as a prison officer before joining the Football League referees’ list ahead of the 2006-07 season. He earned promotion to the Premier League in 2010 and went on to oversee 432 top-flight matches, while taking charge of every major domestic cup final.

In total, he officiated 668 professional matches in England and 163 internationals, including appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 and 2024 European Championships.

“Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense, and the scrutiny is constant,” Taylor said.

“The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.”

Taylor was also among the officials considered for the 2022 World Cup final, but was ruled out because of political tensions involving finalists Argentina and England. His retirement closes the chapter on one of English football’s most recognisable refereeing careers.

Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer at Pro Ref, paid tribute to Taylor’s service to the game.

“Anthony has been a fantastic servant to the game over many years, both domestically and on the international stage,” he said.

“He has been repeatedly trusted to officiate in the biggest games.

“We thank him for his immense contribution to the game and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”