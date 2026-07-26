Sarah Martins Reveals Why She Stopped Paying Tithe

Nollywood actress and content creator, Sarah Martins, has shared why she chooses not to pay tithe, saying she prefers to use the money to feed, support and empower people who are struggling instead of giving it to churches.

She made this known during an interview with Nolly TV while speaking about her charity activities and how she believes helping people in need is her own way of fulfilling what many see as tithing.

According to the actress, she believes the money is better spent assisting people who have no one to depend on.

Naija News reports that she said she would rather use her resources to improve the lives of the less privileged than donate the money as tithe to wealthy pastors.

The filmmaker explained that the support she gives to people is what she considers her own form of paying tithe.

Sarah also spoke about the joy she gets from helping others, saying she sees herself as someone who passes on the blessings she receives to those around her.

She said many people on the streets look up to her because of the help she provides, and she believes sharing what she has allows more people to benefit from God’s blessings.

She said: “Instead of enriching billionaire pastors, I rather use that to empower people who don’t know where their help comes from. I don’t pay tithe. What I do is a means of paying tithe.

“To the streets, I am the God they see. As God is blessing me, I’m transferring the blessing on them as well so that it will go round.

“That is like 2 bags of rice. From my own pocket and of course I cooked it myself, alone.”