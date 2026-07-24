Ex-Porn Star Ortiz Sworn In As Senator In Colombia

A former adult film actress, Deyci Alejandra Omaña Ortiz, has been sworn in as a senator in Colombia after winning a seat in the country’s March elections, Naija News reports.

Ortiz, popularly known by her former stage name, Amaranta Hank, secured the seat on a platform that advocates better rights and legal protection for workers in the adult entertainment industry.

According to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, on Thursday, Omaña will represent Colombia’s Norte de Santander region as a member of the left-wing Historic Pact coalition during the 2026-2030 parliamentary term.

She placed 23rd on the coalition’s closed list during the election.

The Historic Pact is currently the strongest political bloc in Colombia.

Data from the country’s National Registry showed that the coalition secured 22.72 per cent of the votes cast in the Senate election.

The bloc reportedly received more than 4.4 million votes, which translated into 25 seats in the Colombian Senate.

Ortiz’s election has attracted significant attention, largely because of her previous career in the adult film industry and her decision to openly discuss her past while pursuing a career in politics.

My Past Should Not Stop Me – Says Ortiz

The new senator, who previously worked as a journalist before entering the adult entertainment industry and later returning to public life, has maintained that her past should not prevent her from serving in public office.

According to Infobae Colombia, Ortiz believes that women who have worked in the sexual economy make meaningful contributions to the country’s economy and should be given legal recognition rather than being subjected to discrimination and stigma.

She has also criticised those questioning her suitability for public office because of her previous career.

In a TikTok video addressing the controversy surrounding her election, she asked, “¿Por qué una mujer que estuvo en la industria para adultos no puede aspirar a un cargo de elección popular?”

The statement translates to: “Why can’t a woman who was in the adult industry aspire to a popularly elected office?”

Ortiz, who was born in Cúcuta, said her legislative agenda would extend beyond the rights of adult entertainment workers.

She is expected to focus on issues including mental health and initiatives aimed at tackling sexual abuse.

Her election has become one of the most closely watched developments in Colombian politics in recent years, with her background generating debate across the country.

The development also comes months after Ortiz and another former adult performer, Juan Carlos Florián, were appointed as deputy ministers in Colombia’s Ministry of Equality.

Their appointments under the administration of President Gustavo Petro had already generated controversy and sparked public debate over whether people with backgrounds in the adult entertainment industry should hold senior government positions.