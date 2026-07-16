Why Igbo Youths Do Not Want To Serve In Nigerian Army – Aloy Ejimakor

The Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has shared his thoughts on the reason Igbo youths are not interested in joining the Nigerian army.

According to Ejimakor, the Army has repeatedly been weaponised against Igbos.

He asserted that Igbo youths are refusing to enlist in the Nigerian Army because they lack trust in the institution.

Naija News reports that the activist lawyer shared his thoughts in a post on 𝕏.

Ejimakor explained that Igbo youths are refusing to enlist in the Nigerian Army because they lack trust in the institution.

Ejimakor also noted that youths of the South-East are appalled by the integration of “repentant” Boko Haram terrorists into the military.

He wrote: “The reluctance of Igbo youths to enlist in the Nigerian armed forces is not a deficit of valor, but a calculated refusal to serve an institution they deeply mistrust. Historically and presently, Ndigbo face systematic marginalization within an ethnically unbalanced leadership structure in Nigeria’s security services.

“More critically, the armed forces are repeatedly weaponized against Ndigbo in times of crisis. The trauma of the 1967 army massacres of Ndigbo in the North remain an unhealed wound, constantly reopened by modern atrocities targeting youths suspected of IPOB ties, such as the state-sanctioned violence at Nkpor, the Aba prayer ground, Obigbo, the Trump victory rally in Port Harcourt, and many others.

“Furthermore, these youths are deeply appalled by the integration of ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists into the military. To ask them to bleed under a biased command, alongside former terrorists, is a compromise of dignity they refuse to make.

“So, their reluctance to enlist is not cowardice. Instead, it is a quiet, powerful protest against an institution that has often betrayed Ndigbo.”