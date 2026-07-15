Ex-SDP Gov Candidate Defects To PDP In Gombe

A former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Gombe State, Kelmi Lazarus, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Naija News reports that Lazarus also declared support for the PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, describing him as the most qualified person to lead the state.

The former SDP candidate announced his decision in a statement issued on Wednesday after what he described as extensive consultations with his political associates and supporters.

Lazarus contested the 2023 Gombe State governorship election on the platform of the SDP. He had also served as the state chairman of the party and General Manager of Radio Gombe.

Explaining his move, Lazarus said he carefully considered the available political options before deciding to join the PDP.

“I joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after careful consideration and consultation with my supporters,” he said.

According to him, his decision was informed by his confidence in Pantami’s capacity to provide effective and development-driven leadership.

“My decision is based on my conviction that Professor Isa Ali Pantami possesses the vision, competence, integrity and leadership capacity required to provide purposeful governance and advance the development of Gombe State,” Lazarus added.

Lazarus Endorses Pantami

The former governorship candidate described Pantami as the strongest candidate in the race and urged his supporters to work for the PDP’s victory.

He said, “Professor Pantami stands out as the most qualified candidate in this race.

“I therefore call on my supporters and the good people of Gombe State to rally behind the PDP in our collective interest for the progress and prosperity of the state.”

Lazarus said supporting Pantami would serve the broader interest of residents seeking improved governance and development across Gombe State.

Reacting, the Gombe State chapter of the PDP described Lazarus’ defection as a significant boost to the party’s support base.

The party said the development demonstrated growing confidence among political leaders and other stakeholders in Pantami’s candidature and the PDP’s programme for the state.

It welcomed Lazarus and his supporters into its fold and assured them of equal opportunities to participate in party activities.

The PDP said all new and existing members would be allowed to contribute to its objective of building “a more united, peaceful and prosperous Gombe State.”