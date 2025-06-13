Prison Officer Attempts Suicide In Zamfara Dam

A member of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Abdullahi Nura, who holds the position of Chief Correctional Assistant (CCA) at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Gusau, Zamfara State, has made an attempt on his own life.

The event occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the officer leaped into a dam.

As per a statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Command, ASC I Mustapha Abubakar, the officer had reported for duty prior to hiring a commercial motorcyclist who transported him to the Gusau Dam, recognized as the largest and deepest dam in the city.

Upon his arrival, he unexpectedly jumped into the water in what appears to be a suicide attempt, for reasons that remain known only to him, according to the statement.

It said: “The motorcyclist quickly alerted staff and security personnel at the dam site, who responded swiftly and rescued the officer from drowning.”

The statement noted that Nura was found wearing his service uniform and in possession of his official ID card.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service State Headquarters was immediately informed, prompting a rapid response.

“The State Controller of Corrections, CCS Musa Tanko, promptly deployed a team of officers who evacuated the victim to the MSCC Medical Clinic in Gusau, where he is currently receiving medical attention,” the statement noted, confirming that the officer has regained consciousness and is responding positively to treatment.