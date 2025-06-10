‘You Say Make I Transfer To Your Sporty’ – Nasboi Fumes At Nigerian Police

Nigerian comedian cum musician, Lawal Nasiru, popularly known as Nasboi, has slammed Nigerian police after an unnamed officer asked him to transfer money into a Sporty Bet account.

Naija News reports that Nasboi had embarked on a 36-day nationwide tour across all the Nigerian states in an effort to capture Davido’s attention and secure a feature on an upcoming track.

In a post via 𝕏 on Monday, the singer said a police officer stopped him to request money.

Nasboi said the unnamed officer asked him to transfer it to his Sporty Bet account when he told him that he had no cash with him.

He said, “The hell is wrong with Nigeria police? What?

“I no get cash to give you, you say make I transfer to your sporty.”

Meanwhile, Nasbio recently survived a car accident while on a cross-country journey.

Following the accident, fans flooded social media with messages of concern and support, expressing relief that the artist was unharmed.

Nasboi addressed the situation in a live video shortly after the crash, assuring his followers that he was safe and recovering.

“This could have happened in Lagos, too. I don’t even know how it happened; I’m just Skitmaker Nasboi Survives Car Accident During Nationwide Tour to Reach Davidoust laughing,” he said.

“At this point, I think I need to give up. Thank God nobody was injured or killed. We are all good.”