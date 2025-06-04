Skitmaker Nasboi Survives Car Accident During Nationwide Tour To Reach Davido [Video]

Nigerian comedian and musician Lawal Nasiru, popularly known as Nasboi, has survived a car accident while on a cross-country journey aimed at securing a musical collaboration with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Naija News reports that Nasboi disclosed the incident on Tuesday, revealing that his vehicle had crashed into a stationary trailer. The exact location of the crash was not revealed.

The entertainer began his road trip roughly a week ago, visiting all 36 states in Nigeria in an effort to capture Davido’s attention and secure a feature on an upcoming track.

Following the accident, fans flooded social media with messages of concern and support, expressing relief that the artist was unharmed.

Nasboi addressed the situation in a live video shortly after the crash, assuring his followers that he was safe and recovering.

"This could have happened in Lagos, too. I don't even know how it happened; I'm just laughing," he said.

“At this point, I think I need to give up. Thank God nobody was injured or killed. We are all good.”