NPFL Mandates Stadium Upgrades Ahead Of 2025-2026 Season

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board has issued a strict directive to all participating clubs to upgrade essential facilities at their home stadiums ahead of the 2025-2026 season, which is scheduled to kick off in August.

This move comes just weeks after Remo Stars were crowned champions of the 2024-2025 NPFL season, claiming their first-ever domestic league title.

As the league prepares for a new campaign, the NPFL is prioritizing improved infrastructure across all match venues to enhance game quality and viewing experience.

In an official statement signed by the NPFL’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, the league body emphasized the urgent need for clubs to meet minimum facility standards or risk forfeiting the right to host home matches.

“Clubs must install and maintain LED floodlights that meet the required illuminance levels to facilitate night matches,” the statement read. “A reliable backup power source is mandatory to guarantee uninterrupted lighting during games, even if the main electricity supply fails.”

The NPFL further stated that these upgrades, along with other Grade A infrastructure requirements, must be in place and fully functional before the league’s routine stadium inspection.

Failure to comply, the board warned, could lead to the disqualification of a club’s primary ground for the upcoming season.

This is not the first time the NPFL has taken a firm stance on stadium standards. In previous seasons, several clubs have been barred from using their home venues due to substandard facilities.

As preparations intensify for the new season, 16 clubs, including reigning champions Remo Stars, are set to return to the top flight.

Meanwhile, Heartland, Akwa United, Sunshine Stars, and Lobi Stars have been relegated, making room for four new clubs to gain promotion from the Nigeria National League.