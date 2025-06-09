‘We Demand Justice’ – Adeniyi Johnson Blows Hot As Nollywood Actor Dies During Movie Shoot

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has called out Nigerian filmmaker, Bola Akande, following the sudden death of a fast-rising actor, Ola Lawal, during a movie production.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via Instagram on Monday, June 9, 2025, slammed Akande over how she handled the tragic incident, which reportedly happened under her supervision.

Adeniyi Johnson said he does not hold Bola directly responsible for Ola’s death, but she needs to share her side of the story and offer support to the bereaved family.

According to him, Ola’s father felt disrespected by how the incident had been handled, adding that he and other film stars demand justice for the deceased and a proper burial.

The post reads, “SAD! SAD!! SAD!!! @bolaakande02 has refused to make a comment or post about this incident. We’re shocked and saddened by OLA’s passing. Your silence is deafening.

“We’re not blaming you for his death, but we urge you to acknowledge the situation, share your side of the story, and consider supporting the family. The father feels disrespected, citing a lack of human feeling by requesting the brother’s account number shortly after OLA’s passing, as if he were for sale.

“Mr. @segunokeowo_kso has been the sole caller, showing empathy. We demand justice for OLA’s dignity and a proper burial. We’ll keep pushing for accountability.”