‘There Was Time When Movement Seemed Impossible’ – Toyin Lawani Opens Up On Struggle With Paralysis

Ace celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, has recounted her struggle with paralysis and the unyielding determination to keep going despite the challenges.

Naija News reports that Toyin, in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, reflected that there were times when movement seemed impossible.

The stylist cum reality TV star, said she endured unimaginable pain but refused to let it define her existence.

Toyin Lawani also recalled being bedridden for six months and emphasised her commitment to avoiding a return to that state.

She stated that following her neurosurgeon’s guidance, she engages in minimal workouts, steering clear of heavy lifting and sit-ups to safeguard her spine.

Toyin encouraged others grappling with pain to resist its control and to show up boldly when it matters most.

She wrote: “From paralysis to perseverance, while the pain can feel Everlasting, Quitting is worse. There was a time when movement seemed impossible, but each small step forward is a testament to my don’t give up spirit.

“Every lift, every stretch, every rep, Every smile comes with pain I never thought I’d endure and which you can never imagine, Yet, it’s in these moments that I find strength in perseverance and resilience.

“Progress may be slow, but it’s progress nonetheless. I’ll keep pushing through, even when it’s hard, because the alternative is unthinkable. Just A Pretty unstoppable Girl living with DDD.

“My neurosurgeon passed it off cause I know online adviser will soon start now. Still swollen here and there but What I can’t mess with is my spine, Minimum workouts ok and not too much heavy lifting and no sit ups

“When I think of the days I was bedridden for 6months I don’t want to go back there again. Good to be out of the body brace for a while. To anyone going through pain right now you have to fight it , don’t let it dictate your life to you , Show out and show up when you need to”.