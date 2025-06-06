How Iyabo Ojo Offended Me When I Got Her A Lead Role – Bimbo Akintola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has recalled an experience with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, from the early days of their careers.

Naija News reports that Bimbo, in a recent podcast online, said she met Iyabo Ojo when she was 19 years old, full of passion and dreams.

The seasoned thespian explained that she admired Iyabo’s courage and determination, qualities that eventually paved the way for her stardom.

However, Iyabo Ojo offended her after helping her secure a lead role in a movie, and she surprisingly showed up pregnant.

The film star added that she was disappointed because she does not beg for roles.

She said, “She came to my house. She was very young and I asked, ‘What do you want?’ She said she wanted to act. She was 19 when we met.

“What I like is that she went the extra mile to fulfill her acting dream. However, the story took a dramatic turn. Iyabo offended me when I got her a lead role. I don’t beg for roles, but I did for her. She was pregnant.”

Meanwhile,Iyabo Ojo has dismissed allegations claiming she has a relationship with a controversial faceless blog, Gistlover.

Naija News reports that there have been speculations that the thespian is the owner of the anonymous blog.

However, speaking during an interview with comedian AY Makun, the actress denied the allegation, insisting that there was no truth to the claim.

She further explained that most of the gists shared by the blogger are leaked by close associates.