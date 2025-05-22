I Was Shocked When I Was Accused Of Owning Gistlover – Iyabo Ojo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has dismissed allegations claiming she has a relationship with controversial faceless blog, Gistlover.

Naija News reports that there have been speculations that the thespian is the owner of the anonymous blog.

However, speaking during an interview with comedian AY Makun, the actress denied the allegation, insisting that there was no truth to the claim.

She further explained that most of the gists shared by the blogger are leaked by close associates.

According to her, “One thing I found out about Gistlover is that it is the people close to you who take your information to Gistlover. Sometimes the information is wrong, but they still take it.

“Some people accused me of owning Gistlover. I was shocked when they said Iyabo Ojo is Gistlover. If I am, will I post about my life and also drag my daughter on Gistlover?

“Is it for the money or fame? The rubbish that was written about me having threesomes and stuff, is for what reason? Why would I drag my own daughter and myself? To destroy my name and reputation?”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has lauded her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, over her ex-husband’s inclusion in their daughter’s wedding, Priscilla Ojo, unlike the case of Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi.

Naija News recalls that Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, tied the knot in March 2025 with her biological father absent at the wedding ceremony while her stepfather, Soji Alabi, walked her down the aisle.

This was unlike Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, whose father was present at the traditional and church wedding ceremonies.

In an interview on Oyinmomo TV, Ronke commended Iyabo Ojo, saying she went all out for her children while they were very young, despite their father’s absence.

The movie star said she learned a lesson from the mother of two and will respect her more.

Speaking on Tope Alabi’s case, Ronke said Nigerians should not blame the singer for excluding her ex-husband from her daughter’s wedding, noting that Ayomiku is old enough to say what she wants.

She said, “I give kudos to Iyabo Ojo. When Priscilla and her brother were young, she always went everywhere with them. She is a Devoted mother. I now respect her more when I saw Priscilla’s Dad at the wedding. I also learnt a lesson from her.

“Don’t let us blame Tope Alabi for not allowing the father of her daughter to be present at her wedding. The girl is 27 years old, maybe she was the one who didn’t want to see her dad. She is an adult. If she really wanted her dad, she would have insisted to her mum. I am not supporting what Tope did, but let us take it easy on her. I am sure Priscilla wanted her dad to be at the wedding, that was why you all saw him.”