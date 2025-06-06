Arsenal Defender Gabriel Magalhães Signs New Contract

Arsenal Football Club has announced that Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new long-term contract, extending his stay at the club until 2029.

Gabriel Magalhães, 27, joined Arsenal from French side Lille in September 2020 and has since become a key figure in the team’s defence.

He has made 210 appearances across all competitions, scoring 20 goals, an impressive tally that makes him the Premier League’s highest-scoring defender since his arrival.

Gabriel began his professional career at Avaí FC in Brazil before moving to Lille in 2017. He had loan spells at Troyes in Ligue 1 and Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, where he won the domestic league and cup double during the 2017-2018 season.

After scoring on his Premier League debut against Fulham in the 2020-2021 season opener, Gabriel quickly established himself as a regular starter. He signed his first contract extension with Arsenal just over two years later.

In the 2023-2024 season, Gabriel was named in the PFA Team of the Year and helped Arsenal win the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley.

Over the past two seasons, he has been instrumental in solidifying Arsenal’s defence, contributing both in defensive duties and with key goals, most notably a last-minute winner against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2024.

Gabriel’s original contract was set to expire in June 2027. With the new deal in place, the club has secured his services for an additional two years.