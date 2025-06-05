Former Arsenal Striker Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

Former Arsenal striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a failed attempt to smuggle 60 kilograms of cannabis into the United Kingdom.

The 34-year-old, who once played alongside top talents in Arsenal’s academy and earned caps for England at youth level, was handed the sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

He will serve one year and seven months behind bars before becoming eligible for release on licence, having already spent nine months on remand.

The court heard that Emmanuel-Thomas was set to receive £5,000 (approximately $6,800) for facilitating the importation of the Class B drug, which was discovered in luggage flown into London Stansted Airport from Bangkok, Thailand, in September 2024.

Presiding Judge Alexander Mills criticised the former footballer for squandering his privileged career in pursuit of illegal financial gain.

“It is clear this was about money despite you being in a position where you had the privilege of playing football as a living,” the judge said during sentencing.

“It is through your own actions that you will no longer be known for being a professional footballer. You will be known as a criminal, a professional footballer who threw it all away, and put others at risk of imprisonment, in pursuit of money.”

Wearing a grey suit and flanked by security officers, Emmanuel-Thomas remained silent as the sentence was read. His guilty plea to the charge of fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of cannabis—covering the period between July 1 and September 2, 2024—came during a hearing in May, after he initially denied the charge at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court in September 2024.

Prosecutor David Josse KC told the court that the drugs were found in suitcases belonging to two women—29-year-old Rosie Rowland and 33-year-old Yasmin Piotrowska, the latter being Emmanuel-Thomas’s partner.

Both women were arrested at Stansted but later had charges dropped after the investigation, including a review of Emmanuel-Thomas’s mobile phone data, showed they had been misled.

“They thought they were importing gold, not cannabis,” Josse stated, adding that the case against them had been formally discontinued.

The arrest was carried out by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which has ramped up efforts to combat drug trafficking through major airports.

Emmanuel-Thomas was under contract with Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton at the time of his arrest, but the club swiftly terminated his deal following the criminal charges.

A product of Arsenal’s renowned Hale End academy, Emmanuel-Thomas made a solitary Premier League appearance for the Gunners before moving on in 2011.

He enjoyed spells at Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers, and clubs in India and Thailand before signing with Greenock Morton in July 2024.