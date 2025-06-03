Tension In Delta As Security Agents Open Fire On Unarmed Abraka Protesters

There was tension in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday as security operatives allegedly opened fire on unarmed residents protesting the rising cases of kidnapping in the university community.

Although no death was recorded, one protester sustained a facial injury, causing panic as the crowd fled while shots rang out at the protest venue.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the security agents moved in aggressively, forcing the peaceful demonstrators to disperse as they seized control of the area.

Police Confirm Intervention, Say No Victim Found

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the intervention by the Area Commander on the directive of Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda.

“It was later that we heard that somebody was shot, and until this moment, nobody has been able to take the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to the person they claimed was shot so that we can see the person,” Edafe stated.

Pressed further by reporters about eyewitness accounts, Edafe said: “If they said somebody was shot, they should be able to give us a name and location.”

The incident is the latest in a string of daily protests held by Abraka residents and students of the Delta State University (DELSU), who are demanding urgent action to curb abductions.

Frustration has been growing over what protesters describe as police inaction, which they claim has emboldened criminal gangs to abduct residents with impunity.

The Students Union Government (SUG) President, Augustine Onovughegor, had earlier issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the police to restore order or face increased student-led demonstrations.

According to sources, the Area Commander addressed the protesters and assured them that the police had launched operations to comb the forests around the community in search of kidnappers.

“He said the Commissioner of Police had mandated him to restore sanity to Abraka and asked for time,” a source noted.

After the meeting, the SUG president reportedly led DELSU students away from the protest ground, warning that the students would return if no progress was seen within 48 hours.

Shortly after the students left, chaos erupted when a protester allegedly threw a stone at one of the security officers. Eyewitnesses claim that in retaliation, security personnel opened fire to disperse the remaining crowd.

“Some protesters declined to vacate the venue. That’s when the shooting started,” one source said.

“It was clear they wanted to forcibly end the protest.”

Activists React: “Who Gave the Order to Open Fire?”

Victor Ojei, a human rights activist, condemned the shooting and called on authorities to identify those responsible.

“For days, Abraka youths have protested against relentless killings and kidnappings. Rather than address the suffering, soldiers were deployed to suppress them. Who gave the order to open fire?” he asked.

Harrison Gwamnishu, another well-known activist, also criticised the response: “The people staged a peaceful protest, and now security agencies are shooting at unarmed citizens. Their grievances are legitimate. Kidnappings are real. I urge the Delta State Government to act before things spiral out of control.”