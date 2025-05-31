Video: Tinubu Shuns Sanwo-Olu’s Greeting At Inauguration Of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Phase 1

President Bola Tinubu snubbed the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway phase 1.

Naija News reports that Tinubu on Saturday, May 31, 2025, commissioned the completed sections, Phase 1, Section 1 (30 km of 750 km) of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

A video shared by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Segun Dada, captured the moment Tinubu visibly shunned Sanwo-Olu’s greeting.

Tinubu, on his arrival at the venue, greeted all other All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who stood to greet him and ignored Sanwo-Olu when he reached out to him.

Watch the video below:

In other news, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, alongside ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, have restated their commitment to forming a formidable opposition coalition to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the political heavyweights made their positions known during a public lecture held on Saturday in Abuja, with the theme: “Weaponisation of Poverty as a Means of Underdevelopment: A Case Study of Nigeria.” The event was organised in honour of Amaechi’s 60th birthday.

In his remarks, Atiku Abubakar expressed deep concern over the socio-economic decline in Northern Nigeria, particularly Kano, which he described as a once-flourishing region.

He said, “I never saw people sleeping outside or outside their shops because then, there were no bridges or flyovers. Recently, I saw people sleeping on the streets and under the bridges who were driven out by poverty.