‘This Is The Last Warning’ – Skit Maker, Mama Uka Threatens To Expose Entertainers Demanding Gay Relationship

Nigerian skit maker, Chukwueze Odinaka, popularly known as Mama Uka, has issued a last warning to unnamed male colleagues requesting a sexual relationship with him.

Naija News reports that Mama Uka, in a video via his Instagram page on Tuesday, explained that he has tried to be polite with his gay admirers, telling them that he is straight and a father, but they have continued to make advances at him.

The skit maker threatened to expose male colleagues and other men who are approaching him for a gay relationship if they do not stop.

Mama Uka added that henceforth, he would make messages about the male admirers public regardless of their status.

He said, “This message is for my colleagues and others who don’t want to respect themselves. If anyone comes to my DM again as my fellow man to ask me out, I will screenshot it and post it. I won’t mind your status. And you know Nigerian blogs like that kind of news; they will post you. This is the last warning.

“I have tried to be mature about this by telling you privately that I’m straight. I’m a father. Also, I come from a very sacred place, Enugu Ezike. We don’t misbehave… If any of you comes to my DM again to ask me out, I will post it.”