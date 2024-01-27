Skitmaker, Kemi Ikuseedun Speaks On Changing ‘Mummy Wa’ Costume

Nigerian skitmaker, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known for playing the role of ‘Mummy wa’, a fictional wife of Mr Macaroni, has said she would not change her costume anytime soon.

In an interview with PUNCH, the skitmaker cum actress said, “Mummy wa is just one of my identities because there are other characters I play as well. But, Mummy is a costume and it is not going to change.”

Speaking further, Kemi said she cannot promote goods, services or brands that she does not believe in.

She said, “The one thing I will not do in my skits is to promote what I don’t believe in. If I don’t believe in a certain thing, I won’t promote it.”

On what she was most grateful for in 2023, she said, “I am most grateful for my family and friends; and for the movie I produced titled, ‘My Sunshine’. I cannot wait for it to be released, and for my fans to enjoy it.”

Recalling her experience while producing the movie, the actress said, “It is practically the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. It was very challenging because I did not know if I could pull it off. There were so many things that came up in the process of producing the movie. However, I am happy that I was eventually able to do it.”