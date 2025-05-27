‘Deny It Didn’t Happen’ – Seyi Law Dares Tunde Ednut, Reveals What Tinubu Did For Him On His Birthday

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that despite public criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, some prominent public figures are actively seeking attention and favours from the same government behind closed doors.

Naija News reports that Seyi Law made the statement while reacting to the visit of Nigerian celebrities, Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin and Davido to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

The video of the visit, which made rounds online, also sparked mixed reactions from many Nigerians.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Seyi Law said Cubana Chief Priest and his likes come online to pander to the mob attacking the current government, but behind closed doors, are hustling for things from the same government.

He also claimed that Tinubu called entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut, on his birthday, which made him happy because he had never expected it.

Seyi Law challenged Tunde to deny the president’s kind gesture or swear with the future of his children.

He wrote, “People saw CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST, and they are shouting while I am just laughing.

“Let TUNDE EDNUT come and deny that he was not excited when Mr. President called him on his birthday, and he was calling people in Nigeria that he couldn’t believe it. Let him deny it and swear with his future children’s destiny if it didn’t happen.

“They come online to pander to the mob but are hustling behind. God will judge all our hypocrisy. I say again that time will judge us all.”