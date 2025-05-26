‘My Desire For You Is More Than I Can Explain’ – Cubana Chief Priest Kneels As He Meets Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu hosted celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Cubana Chief Priest shared the video of his visit to Tinubu in a post via his Instagram page.

In the video, the socialite is seen kneeling before Tinubu.

Speaking to Cubana Chief Priest, Tinubu said, “I am always seeing you in the Newspapers.”

Captioning the post, the businessman expressed his admiration for Tinubu, declaring that nobody can break them.

He wrote, “The symbol is the broom together. They can never break us. @officialasiwajubatn 001 My desire for you is more than I can explain.”

The visit to President Tinubu is coming a few days after Cubana Chief Priest and popular Nigerian singer, Davido, were spotted meeting with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja.

After their meeting, Cubana Chief Priest advised his followers to surround themselves with people who resemble the future they aspire to.

In other news, Reality TV star Nina Ivy has shared her thoughts on the paternity scandal surrounding Cubana Chief Priest and his alleged baby mama, Hellen.

Reacting to a viral video of Hellen calling on the Imo State governor to intervene, Nina Ivy argued that Cubana Chief Priest cannot be legally compelled to take responsibility for the child, even if a DNA test confirms he is the father.

She asserted that Hellen intentionally put herself in a difficult situation by having a child with a married man who had no intention of claiming her or the baby.

She emphasised that women should not use children to trap men, especially when there was no solid relationship between them.