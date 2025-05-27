Confusion Over PDP NEC Meeting Amid Internal Disputes

There is growing uncertainty over the continuation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for today.

Naija News reports that the meeting, which was originally planned to take place earlier, was postponed to today due to unresolved issues within the party leadership.

The Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, confirmed that the National Caucus will reconvene at 10 a.m. while addressing newsmen on Monday, but refrained from commenting on whether the NEC meeting will proceed as planned.

“We have just adjourned our meeting for today to tomorrow at 10 o’clock. The meeting will continue, and a small committee has been set up to provide a report,” Damagum stated.

He declined to respond to further questions, adding, “I will address you properly by the time we conclude our meeting tomorrow.”

According to sources within the party who spoke with the Daily Sun, the National Caucus meeting held on Monday was marked by disagreement over the NEC meeting.

While some party leaders suggested postponing the meeting to resolve some contentious issues, others advocated for proceeding with the NEC meeting. In response, a committee was formed to meet overnight and provide a report to the caucus when it reconvenes on Tuesday.

PDP Governors’ Proposal For NEC And Convention

Earlier in April, the PDP Governors’ Forum, during a meeting in Ibadan, proposed the NEC meeting to be held today, alongside suggestions for the party’s National Convention to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC).

The governors recommended that the convention take place between August 28-30, 2025, in Kano, with Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri set to chair the convention and zoning committees, respectively.

The governors also reiterated their support for the ousting of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary and endorsed the appointment of Setonji Koshedo as Acting National Secretary, pending the ratification of a substantive appointment from the South East.

The dispute over the position of National Secretary has been ongoing since 2023. The South East chapter of the PDP nominated Sunday Ude-Okoye as the replacement for Anyanwu, who had become a candidate for the Imo State governorship election.

However, this move faced multiple legal challenges, including an Enugu State High Court ruling in favor of Ude-Okoye, which was later affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

In a dramatic turn, the Supreme Court overturned the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal, ruling that the matter was an internal party issue. Despite this, Anyanwu has maintained that he remains the PDP’s National Secretary, and the party’s NWC ratified the governors’ proposal in April 2025, instructing Koshedo to oversee the National Secretariat in an acting capacity.

In another development, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday announced that he would be withdrawing from all agreements reached with party leaders in relation to the ongoing crisis.

Wike expressed his dissatisfaction with the violation of a gentleman’s agreement made with fellow governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The resolution, according to Wike, included the retention of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary in line with the Supreme Court judgment, withdrawal of all legal matters concerning Rivers State by the National Legal Adviser, and the immediate removal of the suit related to the state of emergency.