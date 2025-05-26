Youths Protest As Man Dies In Custody, Set Police Station On Fire

A violent protest broke out in Rano, Kano State, on Monday after a young man, Abdullahi Musa, died in police custody during interrogation.

The protestors, mainly youths, set part of the Rano Divisional Police Station on fire following the tragic incident.

Musa was arrested on Sunday on charges of a traffic offense. However, he tragically died while in police custody, sparking outrage among the local community.

The incident quickly escalated when a peaceful protest turned violent as angry youths damaged parts of the police station and set several vehicles ablaze.

The situation intensified when police officers allegedly opened fire on the protesting crowd, leaving two young men injured. The violence further fueled the anger of the community, which expressed its frustration over the treatment of Musa and the police’s response to the protests.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident to Punch. He acknowledged that part of the police station was destroyed during the protest.

“It was part of the police station that was destroyed by the protesters,” Haruna said, confirming the destruction caused by the demonstrators.

In response to the unrest, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, along with the Chairman of Rano Local Government Area, Mallam Mohammed Naziru Ya’u, visited the site to assess the situation.

Haruna added, “The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, alongside the Chairman, Rano LGA, Mallam Mohammed Naziru Ya’u, conducted an on-the-spot assessment visit to Rano Divisional Headquarters, Rano Local Government Area, Kano State following the unfortunate incident that led to the death of one and the attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters Rano.”