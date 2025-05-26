‘Wike’s FCTA So Unprofessional, We Are Not Owing’ – FIRS Reacts Over Office Closure

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has criticized the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) regarding the closure of one of its offices in Abuja, labeling the move as “malicious” and “unprofessional.”

In a statement issued through 𝕏, Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, charged the FCTA, under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, with unfairly targeting the agency.

Additionally, Atoyebi accused the FCTA of attempting to use the FIRS as a scapegoat, stressing that the action taken on Monday morning was unprofessional by Wike’s men.

“It’s so unprofessional of the Wike-led FCTA to close our office, distracting staff from going about their duties when we did nothing wrong,” Atoyebi stated.

“Especially in a crucial week like this, when we are looking forward to signing the Tax Reform Bills. FCTA, you goofed big time, FIRS isn’t owing you.”

“If you are looking for a fall guy, please move further, we shouldn’t be your scapegoat when you know well that the lies you spread in the media& your malicious/illegal action will hurt our operations.

“FIRS is not owing for 25 years. We have paid until 2023. We have the evidence,” Atoyebi wrote.

Naija News reported earlier that the FCTA took action on Monday morning by sealing an Access Bank branch and a Total petrol station in Wuse, Abuja, due to the failure to pay ground rent for 34 years.

This measure is part of a wider enforcement campaign aimed at property owners who have not fulfilled their statutory responsibilities.

As per the letter, dated March 13, 2025, and signed by the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the property in question is officially allocated to Rana Tahir Furniture Nigeria Limited, rather than directly to Access Bank.

According to the letter, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, exercising the powers granted under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, has revoked your rights, interests, and privileges concerning Plot No. 2456 located within Wuse I, Cadastral Zone A02, Abuja.

The FCTA has indicated that the ongoing failure to pay ground rent is the reason for this revocation.