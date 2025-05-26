‘We’ve Recovered Reasonable Amount Of Money’ – EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede Gives Fresh Update On CBEX

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly recovered a reasonable amount from the crashed digital investment platform Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) trading platform.

Naija News recalls that thousands of Nigerians lost an estimated ₦1.3 trillion on the digital asset trading platform, which boasted of giving investors 100 per cent Return On Investment in 30 days.

After CBEX crashed, many Nigerians could not access their funds, as money in their investors’ wallets vanished.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, while fielding questions on Television Continental, TVC, on Sunday, disclosed that the anti-graft agency has made arrests in connection with the CBEX fraud.

Olukoyede said the agency is still pursuing others on the run, adding that the EFCC had made significant progress in its investigation into the crypto scheme.

He said, “We have gone far. We have made a reasonable arrest. We have also been able to recover a reasonable amount of money. We are not going to give out much because we don’t want the process to be disrupted. We are still after quite a number of people we have declared wanted.”

Meanwhile, EFCC has strongly denied allegations that its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, met with two South-South governors 48 hours before they defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the denial came after a claim was made by Paul Ibe, the spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Ibe had alleged that Olukoyede, along with the Solicitor General, held a secret meeting with a former and a sitting governor from the South-South region just before their defection to the APC.

The governors in question, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, made the switch to the ruling party in April 2025. Ibe’s claim suggested that the meeting took place at a government lodge in the South-South state