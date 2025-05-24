EFCC Denies Allegations Of Secret Meeting Involving Chairman And South-South Governors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has strongly denied allegations that its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, met with two South-South governors 48 hours before they defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the denial came after a claim was made by Paul Ibe, the spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Ibe had alleged that Olukoyede, along with the Solicitor General, held a secret meeting with a former and a sitting governor from the South-South region just before their defection to the APC.

The governors in question, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, made the switch to the ruling party in April 2025. Ibe’s claim suggested that the meeting took place at a government lodge in the South-South state.

In response, the EFCC issued a statement on Friday, expressing outrage over the “unfounded claims” and describing them as “patently fabricated.”

The commission further clarified that such allegations were not only baseless but were also detrimental to the reputation of its Chairman.

The EFCC’s statement read, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is outraged by the unfounded claims of Mr. Paul Ibe, spokesperson to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, alleging that Ola Olukoyede, Executive Chairman, held a secret meeting with an unnamed politician.”

The EFCC emphasised that Olukoyede had publicly stated multiple times that he remains apolitical and committed to maintaining the neutrality of the EFCC in all political matters.

The statement continued, “Olukoyede has stressed it at several fora that he is apolitical and the EFCC is totally wired against partisan tendencies.”

The commission urged the public to disregard the allegations, categorising them as nothing more than “Ibe’s imagination.”