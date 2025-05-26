Tinubu Holds Meeting With Ministers, Zacch Adedeji Amid FIRS Office Closure

President Bola Tinubu held a series of high-level meetings at the State House in Abuja on Monday, including one with the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji.

Naija News reports that this meeting took place shortly after the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) sealed off the FIRS office in the Zone 5 area of Abuja over allegations of unpaid ground rent for the past 25 years.

The FIRS has strongly condemned the FCTA’s actions, labelling the office closure as “malicious” and “unprofessional.”

The agency took to social media to express its dissatisfaction with the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi, criticising the FCTA under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike.

The FCTA’s decision to seal the FIRS office stems from the alleged 25-year unpaid ground rent, a claim which has ignited a public dispute.

The FIRS has dismissed these allegations as unfounded and expressed concerns over the way the situation was handled, with the agency accusing the FCTA of trying to settle a longstanding issue in a contentious manner.

In the wake of the unfolding controversy, President Tinubu also met with the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.