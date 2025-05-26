Court Orders Death By Hanging For Kano Mosque Arsonist

An upper Shariah court in Kano has condemned Shafiu Abubakar to death by hanging for igniting a fire that resulted in the deaths of worshippers at a mosque in Gadan Village, located within the Gezawa local government area of the state.

Naija News recalls that Abubakar’s struggle for freedom started after igniting fire on worshippers during early morning prayers on May 15, 2024.

Initially, 11 individuals reportedly lost their lives in the tragic incident, while an additional 12 succumbed to their injuries while receiving medical care at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

Upon his arraignment in court on Monday, May 26, the presiding judge, Halhatu Huza’i Zakariya, found Abubakar guilty on all four counts of the charges brought against him.

The charges included culpable homicide, attempted homicide, causing grievous bodily harm, and mischief by fire, in violation of sections 143, 148, and 370 of the Shari’a legal code of Kano State 2000.

The court also imposed a sentence of 100 lashes, followed by an additional 50 lashes, along with a fine of 1500 against the defendant.

Furthermore, the court mandated that his motorcycle be forfeited to the Kano State government, with the proceeds designated for repairing the damaged mosque.

The Kano State government had initially charged Abubakar on May 25, 2024, to which he pleaded guilty to the first three counts of culpable homicide that resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals.

An amended four-count charge was filed against him on July 4, 2024.

The prosecution presented seven witnesses, including Abdulaziz Yahya, the village head of Gadan, and ASP Abdullahi Sajoh Adamawa, a police officer affiliated with the Gezawa police station.