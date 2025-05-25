Tinubu Offers Appointment To Former Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the immediate-past Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, as director-general of the National Institute for Sports (NIS).

Naija News reports that the NIS, which was established in 1974, is a research and training Institute and a parastatal under the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The Institute is responsible for producing top-rated coaches, sports managers, and sports scientists, conducting sports research and aiming to improve Nigeria’s performance in international sporting competitions.

According to Leadership, Shaibu is expected to initiate reforms in the Institute to reposition it.

Meanwhile, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a ₦50 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, against ex-Governor Godwin Obaseki and four others.

Naija News gathered that the case was struck out on Monday after Shaibu’s legal team applied to withdraw the suit, citing an amicable settlement of the dispute.

Shaibu’s counsel, Anita Oteh, told the court that the matter had been resolved among the parties, thus prompting the decision to discontinue the proceedings.

However, Aliyu Abdulkadir, representing the Attorney General of the Federation (the fourth defendant), expressed surprise at the claim of settlement, saying his client had not been informed. While he raised no objection to the withdrawal, Abdulkadir asked the court to dismiss the case outright.

Oteh opposed the request for dismissal, urging the court to grant a simple withdrawal instead.

In his ruling, Justice Lifu held that since pleadings had already been joined in the case, a dismissal was the appropriate order.